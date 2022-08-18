Prime suspect in Faisalabad sexual assault case publicly beaten up in local court

LAHORE – Prime suspect involved in sexual harassment, humiliation and torture of a medical student was thrashed by public and lawyers when the cops were taking him to a lower court.

In the clips doing rounds on social media, people thrashed Sheikh Danish Ali, who runs a lucrative textile business in Faisalabad.

Cops first tried to block the charged people from assaulting the accused, and later managed to take him away from the crowd and presented him before the magistrate.

فیصل آباد واقعے میں مرکزی ملزم شیخ دانش کو احاطہ عدالت میں مار پڑ گئی۔ اہلیہ صحافیوں کو گالیاں دیتی رہی جبکہ بیٹی کو اب تک گرفتار نہ کیا جاسکا

Meanwhile, all accused including prime suspect Sheikh Danish Ali are on 48 hours of physical remand while another female accused, identified as Maham, is on judicial remand.

Punjab police earlier formed a special committee to interrogate suspects in the Faisalabad torture incident.

Suspects, including Sheikh Danish Ali, his daughter Ana Danish and their house help are accused of sexual harassment, humiliation and torture of a medical student.

In the harrowing clips, a female medical student was being tortured by the accused persons. Sheikh Danish barged in the victim’s home along some armed men, kidnapped her at gun point, took her to his home located in Paradise Valley on Sheikhupra Road in Faisalabad, and assaulted her physically, mentally and sexually.

The culprits also shaved her head and eyebrows and then made her lick his shoes and shoes of his accomplices. The accused filmed the entire incident and then released the videos on social media as the complainant, reject marriage proposal of Sheikh Danish’s son which angered them.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Committee Chairperson in the National Assembly Dr Mahreen Bhutto had directed the Punjab inspector general of police to submit a complete unbiased inquiry report at the earliest.

The National Commission for Human Rights has also taken notice of the case and is following it closely.