CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast outside Peshawar High Court

PESHAWAR – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an Afghan terrorist from the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

The terrorist, Ikram Ullah was involved in remote control rickshaw bomb blast in Peshawar earlier this week.

Earlier, the city police had arrested a rickshaw driver in injured condition before shifting him to an undisclosed place for further investigation.

Police sources said the bomb that exploded outside the court on Monday had been planted in rickshaw of the suspect arrested in the Peshawar raid. At least 11 people, including a policeman, had been injured in the explosion.

About five to six kilogrammes of explosive material was used in the blast, according to City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur.