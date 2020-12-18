Watch Hina Khawaja Bayat dancing at her daughter’s wedding

08:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Watch Hina Khawaja Bayat dancing at her daughter’s wedding
Legendary Pakistani artist Hina Khawaja Bayat is one of the most graceful actresses who has fascinated the audience with her acting chops in notable tv shows like Humsafar, Churails, Baaghi, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Aun Zara and Daasi.

A dynamic persona, the 48-year-old has gathered a huge fanbase in her career. Starting her career as an anchor, Bayat proved her mettle in acting with a career span of 20 years.

Recently, the starlet dazzled her fans when she danced on the Bollywood song Dola Re Dola Re at her daughter Natasha's wedding celebration. Comments poured under her video with fans praising her moves, showering her with compliments.

The veteran actress is married to Roger Dawood Bayat and they are blessed with two children together. She last appeared in a cameo role in the acclaimed web series Churails.

