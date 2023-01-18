Celebs hit the dance floor at wedding of Noor Jehan's grandson

Congratulations are in order for Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan's grandson, Sardar Mustafa, as he ties the knot in what has been described as an extravagant wedding ceremony straight out of dreams. With many A-list figures of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity in attendance, the lavish event became the talk of the town.

Lollywood stars including Javeria Saud, Saud Qasmi, Bushra Ansari, Behroze Sabzwari, and Safina Behroze were spotted attending the wedding, dancing their hearts out, and being a part of the couple's big day.

The Yeh Zindagi Hai famed actress, Javeria Saud, is one of the many celebrities to have posted pictures and pictures from the wedding of the season. Dancing to multiple Bollywood numbers, the videos show family members and friends enjoying themselves to the fullest.

Sardar Mustafa is related to the Queen of Melody through her and Ejaz Durrani's daughter, Mina Hasan.