Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress
Pakistani star model and actress Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress at her birthday bash.
The gorgeous actress had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic diva has proved to be a torchbearer for future actresses with her impeccable skills.
Sonya opted for a white knee-length dress on her birthday
A video of Sonya Hussyn cutting her birthday is currently making rounds on social media and she is receiving a lot of criticism for her choice of clothes.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star gave a sneak peek into her birthday bash as she was showered with love and best wishes by her friends and fans.
Sonya Hussyn celebrates birthday in style with ... 02:35 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another ...
