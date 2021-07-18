Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress
Pakistani star model and actress Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress at her birthday bash.

The gorgeous actress had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic diva has proved to be a torchbearer for future actresses with her impeccable skills.

Sonya opted for a white knee-length dress on her birthday

A video of Sonya Hussyn cutting her birthday is currently making rounds on social media and she is receiving a lot of criticism for her choice of clothes.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ishq Zahenaseeb star gave a sneak peek into her birthday bash as she was showered with love and best wishes by her friends and fans.

