Army called in to enforce coronavirus SOPs in Gujranwala

The civil administration in Gujranwala on Sunday called in the Pakistan Army to help them implement the SOPs to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As per reports, authorities will first issue warnings and if they are not heeded to, they will register cases against individuals that violate the SOPs.

Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khawaja said the army has been called to help the district administration. He said that army personnel will join the teams of the Punjab Police and the district administration, which will enforce coronavirus SOPs.

Certain areas of Gujranwala are under a smart lockdown and teams have been deployed to monitor the entrance and exit points in these areas.