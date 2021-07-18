Akshay Kumar wishes Bhumi Pednekar birthday in style

Indian actor Akshay Kumar joined numerous stars to wish birthday to fellow actor Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday.

As Bollywood actress Bhumi rang in her 32nd birthday, wishes poured in from her industry friends on social media.

Akshay wished his 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' co-star with a goofy monochrome picture, which seems to be an in-between shot from one of their upcoming projects.

He wrote: "Trying my best to make the birthday girl smile. She's clearly realised she's turned a year older today. Don't worry Bhumi, hopefully you're getting wiser as well. Happy birthday @bhumipednekar"

Versatile Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom Bhumi debuted on the silver screen with their 2015 hit movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', wished her with a sweet picture on Instagram. He wrote: "Happy b'day Boomie".

Beautiful Sonam Kapoor had the sweetest birthday wish for Bhumi on her special day. She posted an alluring picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram story and captioned it as: "Happy happy birthday Bhumi. Sending the warmest hugs and best wishes your way! Lots of love".

Other celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and fashion designer turned filmmaker Manish Malhotra also extended birthday wishes to Bhumi on their social media handles.