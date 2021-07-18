Akshay Kumar wishes Bhumi Pednekar birthday in style
Web Desk
09:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Akshay Kumar wishes Bhumi Pednekar birthday in style
Share

Indian actor Akshay Kumar joined numerous stars to wish birthday to fellow actor Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday.

As Bollywood actress Bhumi rang in her 32nd birthday, wishes poured in from her industry friends on social media.

Akshay wished his 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' co-star with a goofy monochrome picture, which seems to be an in-between shot from one of their upcoming projects.

He wrote: "Trying my best to make the birthday girl smile. She's clearly realised she's turned a year older today. Don't worry Bhumi, hopefully you're getting wiser as well. Happy birthday @bhumipednekar"

Versatile Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom Bhumi debuted on the silver screen with their 2015 hit movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', wished her with a sweet picture on Instagram. He wrote: "Happy b'day Boomie".

Beautiful Sonam Kapoor had the sweetest birthday wish for Bhumi on her special day. She posted an alluring picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram story and captioned it as: "Happy happy birthday Bhumi. Sending the warmest hugs and best wishes your way! Lots of love".

Other celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and fashion designer turned filmmaker Manish Malhotra also extended birthday wishes to Bhumi on their social media handles.

More From This Category
Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress
05:20 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir face severe backlash ...
04:35 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Fearless Alizeh Shah can do everything (VIDEO)
03:35 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Aly Khan's video about Mawra Hocane goes viral
01:40 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with a poolside ...
12:16 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery dies of cancer
07:39 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Akshay Kumar wishes Bhumi Pednekar birthday in style
09:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr