Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of Pakistan
05:58 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Earthquake tremors were felt in the country’s federal capital Islamabad, Peshawar, and surrounding areas on Monday.
Reports in local media said the shocks were also felt in different areas of the northwestern region including Waziristan, Malakand, and Swat.
The quake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter near Wana, the largest town of South Waziristan District in KPK.
People reportedly left their homes and offices in a panic however no casualties were reported.
More to follow…
