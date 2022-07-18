PIA resumes Islamabad-Beijing flights after seven months hiatus
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to resume its passenger flights on Beijing-Islamabad route after a gap of nearly seven months.
The national flag carrier resumed its commercial passenger flights on Islamabad-Xian and Beijing-Islamabad section from last month but the aircraft had to return back to Islamabad from Xian as Beijing Capital Airport was closed for the international passenger flights following the surge in Covid-19 cases, state broadcaster reported.
The resumption of flights will also facilitate Chinese personnel working on different projects being completed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) in Pakistan.
PIA restarts Lahore to Kuala Lumpur flights 05:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation as a result of ...
