PIA resumes Islamabad-Beijing flights after seven months hiatus

09:46 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
PIA resumes Islamabad-Beijing flights after seven months hiatus
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to resume its passenger flights on Beijing-Islamabad route after a gap of nearly seven months.

The national flag carrier resumed its commercial passenger flights on Islamabad-Xian and Beijing-Islamabad section from last month but the aircraft had to return back to Islamabad from Xian as Beijing Capital Airport was closed for the international passenger flights following the surge in Covid-19 cases, state broadcaster reported.

The resumption of flights will also facilitate Chinese personnel working on different projects being completed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) in Pakistan.

PIA restarts Lahore to Kuala Lumpur flights 05:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation as a result of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan logs 492 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths ...
09:32 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
Imran cries foul, urges courts to 'open now and ...
07:35 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
Dua Zehra case: Police hint teen girl might have ...
11:19 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
Clashes, rigging allegations mar crucial Punjab ...
05:54 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh
04:15 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
An Indian messiah for Pakistani girl with a rare ...
03:49 PM | 17 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrities react to PTI's victory in Punjab by-election
10:17 AM | 18 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr