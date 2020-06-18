Gilgit-Baltistan presents budget for next FY 2020-21 today
10:53 AM | 18 Jun, 2020
GILGIT - The budget session of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly is being presented in Gilgit today (Thursday) at 5:00 pm.
Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aurangzeb Khan will present budget for the fiscal years 2020-21 in the House.
Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget for next fiscal year 202021 will be presented in the provincial assembly tomorrow (Friday) at 03:00 pm.
