Gilgit-Baltistan presents budget for next FY 2020-21 today
Web Desk
10:53 AM | 18 Jun, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan presents budget for next FY 2020-21 today
GILGIT - The budget session of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly is being presented in Gilgit today (Thursday) at 5:00 pm.

Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aurangzeb Khan will present budget for the fiscal years 2020-21 in the House.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget for next fiscal year 202021 will be presented in the provincial assembly tomorrow (Friday) at 03:00 pm.

