Mahira Khan loves viral video of artist who turned cab drivers’ conversations into sad song
Web Desk
01:57 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
An uber-talented Pakistani artist Amna Riaz has turned a cab drivers’ conversations into a sad song and superstar Mahira Khan loved the hilarious rendition.

As ride-hailing has become a popular trend in Pakistan with Uber and Careem, some conversation between customers and cab driver/captains are bound to get humorous.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the young artist shared a video of her singing a sad tune vibe while embedding lyrics from an amusing conversation while booking a ride.

 “I’ve been told I make everything sound sad. I came across these Uber conversations through @notmanoj so I decided to test it out.”. Amna captioned.

Needless to say, netizens loved the tune as they flocked to the comment section to express their love for the song. Amid all the people praising Amna, superstar Mahira Khan also dropped a comment of applause for the new talent.

"Love this " wrote the Humsafar star leaving Riaz overjoyed who in return replied. "no love u (me trying not to freak out)"

The video has garnered 37,305 views, and people are praising Amna for her talent.

Lovebirds Nimra and Asad give major holiday goals with latest clicks
03:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2021

