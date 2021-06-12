Waseem Abbas reflects on Mahira Khan-Firdous Jamal controversy

Back in the day, veteran actor Firdous Jamal’s bizarre comment about Mahira Khan caused a furore on the internet. From age-shaming to banning the actress, the Mahia-Firdous fiasco became the talk of the town.

Recently, legendary actor Waseem Abbas made an appearance in an interview with Something Haute where he candidly spoke about his life and an impressive career spanning decades.

While reflecting on Mahira Khan and Firdous Jamal controversy, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor shared his opinion. He started off by praising the Humsafar star and saying that Khan is an amazing female star of the country.

Having said that she is the 'face of Pakistan', Waseem was of the view that there is nothing wrong in criticising someone’s acting abilities but judging a star on the basis of age on a public platform was highly inappropriate.

The 60-year-old also went on to say the Superstar actor has the perfect screen presence and charisma. Further, he acknowledged that people adored Mahira and she had more charm in comparison to a young 18 years old actress.

As for the extreme backlash veteran actor Jamal received, Waseem said the massive criticism was not justified. Keeping in view the stature and work experience of Firdous Jamal, the masses abused and trolled such a senior actor who has a service of decades towards the industry.

On the work front, Waseem Abbas is being highly praised for his performance in the highly popular drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3.