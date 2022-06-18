Bushra Ansari's latest rendition of 'Dubai Janay Walay' wins hearts

KARACHI – Pakistan’s veteran actress and singer Bushra Ansari has been ruling the hearts of her fans for decades with her fine-tuned performances.

Now, Ansari has shared a video on Instagram in which she performed latest rendition of her hit number Dubai Janay Walay, a song first she performed for PTV in 1978.

“You may remember the song I had sung years back. Our relationship with United Arab Emirates is still honest and beautiful like before,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

The video has freshened the memories of the golden era of the Pakistan's entertainement industry. Social media users are showering praises on the legendary actress after the singing video went viral.

Was thinking about the very talented Bushra Ansari and how she's ruled over Pakistani entertainment industry and saw this video of her singing #DubaiJanayWalay and now I cannot get this song out of my head.pic.twitter.com/MmxMIHTazB — Sarfraz Ali (@ItsSarfrazAli) June 18, 2022

Bushra Ansari is Pakistan's🇵🇰 megastar.❤ Nations that do not respect their artists. The world does not respect their culture. #Respect pic.twitter.com/A3Kdy2pWG5 — عمرانیات ❤🇵🇰 (@amrealAhmed) June 18, 2022