Bushra Ansari's latest rendition of 'Dubai Janay Walay' wins hearts
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Source: Bushra Ansari (Instagram)
KARACHI – Pakistan’s veteran actress and singer Bushra Ansari has been ruling the hearts of her fans for decades with her fine-tuned performances.

Now, Ansari has shared a video on Instagram in which she performed latest rendition of her hit number Dubai Janay Walay, a song first she performed for PTV in 1978. 

“You may remember the song I had sung years back. Our relationship with United Arab Emirates is still honest and beautiful like before,” she captioned the post. 

The video has freshened the memories of the golden era of the Pakistan's entertainement industry. Social media users are showering praises on the legendary actress after the singing video went viral. 

