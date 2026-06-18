Lahore hosts Bank of Punjab Junior National Tennis Championship 2026 finals

Lahore – The Bank of Punjab Junior National Tennis Championship 2026 continued with exciting final matches at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore, on Thursday.

Organized by the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, the championship showcased emerging young talent from across the country, with players competing in multiple age categories.

In the Boys Under-18 final, M. Yahya delivered an impressive performance to defeat Hamza Ali Rizwan in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. In the Girls Under-18 category, Hajra Sohail dominated her match, beating Bismal Zia 6-3, 6-0.

The Boys Under-14 title was claimed by Shayan Afridi, who overcame M. Muaz 4-2, 4-0. Hajra Sohail continued her remarkable run by also winning the Girls Under-14 final, defeating Khadija Khalil 4-2, 4-1.

In the Boys Under-14 doubles final, the pair of M. Muaz and M. Aayan triumphed over Daniyal Abdullah and Ahmad Fareed Yawar with a score of 4-2, 4-1.

The Boys Under-12 final saw M. Aayan secure victory against M. Faizan 4-2, 4-2. In the Girls Under-12 category, Shahnoor Umer edged past Eman Shahbaz in a competitive three-set match, winning 4-2, 1-4, 4-1.

The Boys Under-12 doubles title was won by Salaar Khan and M. Faizan, who defeated Riyan Omer Khalil and M. Daniyal 4-0, 4-1.

In the Boys/Girls Under-10 final, Mustafa Zia delivered a dominant performance, defeating Wali Abdullah 6-0.

The event was graced by Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Tariq Qureshi and Chief Internal Auditor of the Bank of Punjab, Syed Rehan, as chief guests. Tournament Director Rashid Malik also attended the matches.

The championship continues to highlight Pakistan’s promising young tennis talent and provides a competitive platform for future stars of the sport.