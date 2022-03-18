'English opens the doors of dialogue and discussion,' says US Consul General Lahore

LAHORE – US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole congratulated forty-two English language teachers from non-mainstream institutes on successfully completing a two-week training program sponsored by the US Embassy Islamabad, titled ‘Professional Development Program for English Language Teachers from Non-Mainstream Institutes.’

“English is an international language which opens the doors of dialogue and discussion which in turn helps people understand and appreciate different religions and cultures,” Makaneole said in a statement.

This program will train four hundred teachers from non-mainstream educational institutions across Pakistan. More than nine hundred students from Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan are currently enrolled in the US Mission’s English Access Microscholarship Program and our English proficiency and entrepreneurship development program called English Works!

Makaneole also congratulated the first cohort of eighty-two teachers who have already completed the training. Four more cohorts will be trained as part of this program.

Talking to the teachers present at the graduation ceremony held in Lahore, the Consul General said: “English language is a great tool all including religious scholars for teaching, preaching and interfaith dialogue to create interfaith harmony and tolerance which will ultimately help us global peace.”

He thanked the Peace and Education Foundation for their collaboration and the trainers for their commitment and hard work for making these programs a success.