Shafqat Mahmood clears the air over education ministry's role in CSS exams
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood rejected an impression that his ministry has any role in matters related to Central Superior Service (CSS) examination in the country.
Taking to Twitter, Mahmood categorically stated that he and his ministry have nothing to do with the competitive examination.
"It is clarified that the Ministry of Education or I personally have nothing to do with CSS exam content or date," he wrote.
The education minister added that all the matters related to CSS are only handled by the federal public service commission (FPSC).
“All issues concerning CSS are the domain of the federal public service commission FPSC,” he added.
