Russian forces evacuate stranded nine Pakistanis from Ukraine's Mariupol

01:17 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Russian forces evacuate stranded nine Pakistanis from Ukraine's Mariupol
Source: @ForeignOfficePk (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Nine Pakistanis are among the foreign nationals evacuated from Ukraine’s besieged city of Mariupol in last 24 hours by Russian military, it emerged on Friday.  

The Russian forces have not shared further details about the 89 foreigners evacuated from the city, Geo News reported.

The war between the two neighbouring countries has intensified despite sanctions being slapped against Moscow by the West world and ally countries. 

The development comes days after Islamabad requested Moscow to evacuate stranded Pakistanis from the war zone. 

Meanwhile, two Pakistani planes loaded with emergency relief supplies for Ukraine arrived in Poland late Thursday night, the Pakistan Embassy in Poland said in tweet.

“Second C-130 carrying humanitarian assistance for Ukraine has arrived at Lublin Airport, Poland. Pakistan Embassy in Poland is handing over relief cargo to Polish Government Strategic Reserve Agency,” the embassy wrote.

Russia-Ukraine war: First PIA evacuation flight ... 09:53 AM | 9 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying over 200 nationals stationed ...

More From This Category
PAKvAUS T20I, ODI matches relocated to Lahore ...
03:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Utility stores jack up rice, basin prices ahead ...
02:35 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Expert panel sheds light on problems being faced ...
02:09 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Shafqat Mahmood clears the air over education ...
12:15 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
PM Imran wishes nation as Shab-e-Barat to be ...
11:43 AM | 18 Mar, 2022
PM Imran’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith injured ...
11:03 AM | 18 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahad Raza Mir all set for Hollywood debut with Netflix's Resident Evil
08:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr