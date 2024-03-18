Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Japan to expand scholarship opportunities for foreigners

Web Desk
07:10 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
Japan to expand scholarship opportunities for foreigners

TOKYO - In a bid to broaden educational opportunities, the Japanese government intends to extend eligibility for scholarships to children of foreign workers starting in April. 

An initiative in this regard is being launched by the education ministry; the ministry is set to include in the target students who are residing in the country with their parents under a "dependent" visa if they have completed education through elementary, junior high and high school level in Japan and intend to work and stay in the country after graduating from university.

At present, scholarships offered by the Japan Student Services Organization are exclusively available to Japanese citizens and select foreign nationals with specific visa statuses indicating a long-term stay or permanent residency in Japan.

After the fresh change, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology estimates that between 500 to 1,000 students will now qualify for these scholarships, which may be awarded as grants or loans.

The proponents of the proposal from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party cite the importance of attracting foreign labor amid Japan's shrinking population while the proposal is also backed by advocacy groups, Japan Times reported.

The initiative is also important considering that financial hardships are faced by children of foreign workers but soon the government's plan would help integrate foreign nationals into its society and workforce.

Through a thriving economy, the government of Japan is grappling with the challenge of birth crisis which has dropped to record-low numbers in 2023. Statistically, the number of births fell 5.1% from a year earlier to 758,631, while the number of marriages nosedived 5.9% to 489,281.

 Experts believe that in the near future, the government will have to introduce more immigration-friendly policies so that the labor shortage can be bridged with ease.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:39 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

SHC issues notice to govt over PIA's privatization

07:10 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Japan to expand scholarship opportunities for foreigners

03:16 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

UAE visa on arrival: Here's fresh list of eligible countries

11:23 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans more than one Umrah during Ramadan

07:56 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Govt extends bid submission deadline for airports' outsourcing

07:39 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

EU mulls combined residence, work permit for foreigners

Immigration

07:53 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia to renovate airport in Pakistan: Details inside

06:02 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Australia revokes visas of fleeing Palestinians in shock move

07:05 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Japan's visa-free policy abuse triggers concerns in Thailand

Advertisement

Latest

07:40 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

KP govt to give Rs10,000 to each deserving family in Ramadan; check eligibility criteria

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Gold extends losses from past week in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 18 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: