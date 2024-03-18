Shehbaz congratulates Putin on re-election

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of Russia.

In a statement shared on X, Sharif felicitated Putin, acknowledging his victory in the Russian presidential election. He highlighted the importance of strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia, expressing his eagerness to collaborate with President Putin's administration to solidify the ties between the two nations.

Putin secured a landslide victory in the Russian presidential election, garnering a record 88% of the votes. With his re-election, Putin is set to extend his tenure as Russia's leader for another six years, surpassing historical milestones and becoming the country's longest-serving leader in over two centuries.

However, the election results have been met with skepticism and refusal to recognize from several Western countries, including the United States, Great Britain, and Ukraine, who have labeled the elections as unfair.

In response to Western criticism, President Putin warned against the presence of Western forces in Ukraine and NATO intervention, cautioning that such actions could escalate tensions and push the world towards a potential third world war.

Addressing his supporters after his election victory, Putin dismissed Western criticism as expected, emphasizing that their intentions were to impede Russia's progress. He reassured his commitment to safeguarding Russia's borders and addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, prioritizing military strengthening and defense.