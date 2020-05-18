Pakistan Railways to resume operation partially from May 20
Web Desk
06:30 PM | 18 May, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Monday that train operation will be resumed from May 20 (Wednesday) partially.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said 15 each up and down trains will be run from Wednesday to 31st of this month. He said limited train operation will be started amid strict observance of Standard Operating Procedure enabling people to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

The Minister said emergency has been declared at Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Quetta stations to ensure that no irrelevant person, except passengers with valid booking can enter the premises. He said those, who have not yet got their booking confirmed can book their seats if available, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said more trains can be allowed to operate if a COVID-19 pandemic situation permits.

He said the decision to resume full operation of the train service will be taken after observing the overall situation of pandemic and people's compliance with SOPs.

Responding to a question, he clarified that there is no age limit for the passengers.

