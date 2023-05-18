Search

Pakistan

7 dead, several injured as rain, windstorm lash parts of Punjab

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 18 May, 2023
LAHORE – Rains and windstorms have claimed at least 7 lives and injured nearly a dozen people in the country’s most populated region Punjab.

Reports in local media suggest that a strong windstorm accompanied by rain wreaked havoc in various regions, leading to the loss of seven lives and leaving several injured in separate incidents.

In Mianwali, the wall of a mosque collapsed in the Chakrala area in which four children lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries. The minor boys were rushed to the District Hospital Mianwali, however, they succumbed to injuries.

In another heart-wrenching incident, a girl and her grandmother were crushed when a roof collapsed under the onslaught of strong winds. The duo reportedly took refuge under the dilapidated roof while on their way. In Multan, a woman died and 7 others suffered injuries when the roof of a house caved in.

During the windstorm in Lahore, over 100 feeders tripped which caused power outages in parts of the provincial capital.

Heavy thunderstorms along with torrential rains battered several areas of Pakistan including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, Isa Khel, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Sangla Hill, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Mian Chanu, Peshawar, and Okara.

