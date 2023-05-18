7 dead, several injured as rain, windstorm lash parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Rains and windstorms have claimed at least 7 lives and injured nearly a dozen people in the country’s most populated region Punjab.
Reports in local media suggest that a strong windstorm accompanied by rain wreaked havoc in various regions, leading to the loss of seven lives and leaving several injured in separate incidents.
In Mianwali, the wall of a mosque collapsed in the Chakrala area in which four children lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries. The minor boys were rushed to the District Hospital Mianwali, however, they succumbed to injuries.
In another heart-wrenching incident, a girl and her grandmother were crushed when a roof collapsed under the onslaught of strong winds. The duo reportedly took refuge under the dilapidated roof while on their way. In Multan, a woman died and 7 others suffered injuries when the roof of a house caved in.
During the windstorm in Lahore, over 100 feeders tripped which caused power outages in parts of the provincial capital.
Heavy thunderstorms along with torrential rains battered several areas of Pakistan including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, Isa Khel, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Sangla Hill, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Mian Chanu, Peshawar, and Okara.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 18, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|296.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.54
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.