WATCH — Tom Cruise shares latest Mission Impossible trailer

Hollywood's megastar, Tom Cruise, is back with another one of his action-packed trailers from his highly-anticipated latest offering, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (Part One). The franchise which went on to become one of the most commercially successful projects has not only propelled Cruise's career but also features some of the most dangerous stunts performed by the actor himself, making the film a cinematic masterpiece altogether.

On Wednesday, the Maverick star shared a new trailer of Mission Impossible asking his fans "to pick a side" on Twitter. The trailer was also released on YouTube with Abu Dhabi featured in the clip. Once again, the trailer shows Cruise performing death-defying stunts as he takes on his enemies during his latest mission as an IMF agent, Ethan Hunt.

Key locations in the UAE capital including the landscape of the Liwa desert and the Midfield Terminal can be seen in the trailer. The cast and crew shot in the Emirates for almost two weeks in 2021.

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (Part One) is scheduled to release on July 12th, while the seventh and eighth Mission Impossible films will be shot back-to-back with McQuarrie writing and directing. The film's sequel, "Dead Reckoning Part Two", is to be released on June 28, 2024. The film stars Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Henry Czerny in pivotal roles.