Search

Lifestyle

WATCH — Tom Cruise shares latest Mission Impossible trailer

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 18 May, 2023
WATCH — Tom Cruise shares latest Mission Impossible trailer
Source: Tom Cruise (Instagram)

Hollywood's megastar, Tom Cruise, is back with another one of his action-packed trailers from his highly-anticipated latest offering, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (Part One). The franchise which went on to become one of the most commercially successful projects has not only propelled Cruise's career but also features some of the most dangerous stunts performed by the actor himself, making the film a cinematic masterpiece altogether.

On Wednesday, the Maverick star shared a new trailer of Mission Impossible asking his fans "to pick a side" on Twitter. The trailer was also released on YouTube with Abu Dhabi featured in the clip. Once again, the trailer shows Cruise performing death-defying stunts as he takes on his enemies during his latest mission as an IMF agent, Ethan Hunt.  

Key locations in the UAE capital including the landscape of the Liwa desert and the Midfield Terminal can be seen in the trailer. The cast and crew shot in the Emirates for almost two weeks in 2021.  

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (Part One) is scheduled to release on July 12th, while the seventh and eighth Mission Impossible films will be shot back-to-back with McQuarrie writing and directing. The film's sequel, "Dead Reckoning Part Two", is to be released on June 28, 2024. The film stars Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Henry Czerny in pivotal roles.

Tom Cruise performs the ‘most dangerous stunt ever’ for 'Mission Impossible'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Watch how Indian divas graced Cannes red carpet

08:42 PM | 17 May, 2023

Kubra Khan shares heartwarming video of salon staff

06:50 PM | 17 May, 2023

WATCH — Oscar-winner actress aces Pakistani saree

06:23 PM | 16 May, 2023

Hajra Yamin sends pulses racing with latest Instagram post

05:24 PM | 16 May, 2023

Eshal Fayyaz’s Facebook hacked as account shares adult videos 

12:05 PM | 16 May, 2023

WATCH: Yumna, Wahaj set temperature soaring with latest Baraat-themed photoshoot

10:10 PM | 15 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

WATCH — Tom Cruise shares latest Mission Impossible trailer

09:42 AM | 18 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18 May 2023

09:03 AM | 18 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 18, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 296.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.47
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.54
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 18, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: