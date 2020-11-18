President Alvi, CM Buzdar and other politicians hail Karachi Kings for their first PSL title

LAHORE – Karachi Kings on Tuesday crowned the 2020 Pakistan Super League winners after beating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets, their first-ever title of Pakistan's premier Twenty20 tournament.

President Arif Alvi congratulated the PSL Champions, he wrote in a tweet, Congratulations Karachi Kings. A good win.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar lauds the Karachi Kings and greet best wishes for the entire team. He said, “Another Great season of PSL comes to an end. Karachi Kings are the winners with the help of top class batting by Babar Azam. Congratulations to them & whole Pakistan. This year all the matches were held in Pakistan and for that our security officials deserve credit.”

Federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar states Babar Azam “King” as he led Karachi Kings to reach their winning goal in the PSL 2020 finale. He writes “Congratulations Karachi….. Babar azam is The King!!!,” he tweeted.

Chairman PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal has also wished the winning team on its remarkable victory. Taking it to twitter he said, Many congratulations #Karachi & on winning Pakistan Super League. #KarachiKings #PSLFinal”,

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi lauded the Champions of the night. He tweeted, “Cricket comes home but trophy will stay at Karachi. Dividends of peace & progress are getting visible as all matches were played in Pakistan. Congratulations #KarachiKings for winning #PSL2020Final , Well played Babar Azam. LQ certainly u have won the hearts again. “

The officials Karachi Kings handle on Twitter congratulated the entire winning team and thanked theri fans for the love and support throughout their journey.

