Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Islamabad imposes section 144 as PTI gears up for major protest rally 

Islamabad Imposes Section 144 As Pti Gears Up For Major Protest Rally

ISLAMABAD – Administration has imposed section 144 in the federal capital, restricting all types of political and religious gatherings.

The deputy commissioner has issued a notification, stating that there would be a complete ban on holding political and religious gatherings.

The notification further states that legal action will be taken against those who violate the Section 144 in the capital city.

The decision comes as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold major protest rally in Islamabad on November 24 (Sunday).

The rally aims at recording their protest against recently approved 26th Constitutional Amendment, raising voice for judicial independence and urging the government to release of political prisoners, including Imran Khan.

 

Meanwhile, the PTI leaders has reiterated their commitment to hold peaceful political rally, adding that the government should stay away from creating hurdles.

The preparations for the rally launched after Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, claimed that the former prime minister had given the final call for the November 24 protest.

She had stated that the protests would continue until their demands are met.

Earlier Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Advisor, Barrister Saif, termed the protest as a final, decisive action being taken by the PTI.

On the other hand, the PTI founder said in a social media message that participation in the protest rally would determine as to who would stay in the party.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search