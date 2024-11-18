Islamabad imposes section 144 as PTI gears up for major protest rally 

ISLAMABAD – Administration has imposed section 144 in the federal capital, restricting all types of political and religious gatherings.

The deputy commissioner has issued a notification, stating that there would be a complete ban on holding political and religious gatherings.

The notification further states that legal action will be taken against those who violate the Section 144 in the capital city.

The decision comes as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold major protest rally in Islamabad on November 24 (Sunday).

The rally aims at recording their protest against recently approved 26th Constitutional Amendment, raising voice for judicial independence and urging the government to release of political prisoners, including Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the PTI leaders has reiterated their commitment to hold peaceful political rally, adding that the government should stay away from creating hurdles.

The preparations for the rally launched after Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, claimed that the former prime minister had given the final call for the November 24 protest.

She had stated that the protests would continue until their demands are met.

Earlier Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Advisor, Barrister Saif, termed the protest as a final, decisive action being taken by the PTI.

On the other hand, the PTI founder said in a social media message that participation in the protest rally would determine as to who would stay in the party.