Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

IT industry can’t function without VPNs, admits PTA chief amid recent curbs

It Industry Cant Function Without Vpns Admits Pta Chief Amid Recent Curbs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeezur Rehman emphasised that IT industry cannot function without virtual private networks (VPNs), saying they are still operational in the country.

While briefing the Senate’s Standing Committee, that PTA chairman said ordinary people, freelancers, and companies all require VPNs to carry out various tasks. The statement comes as the PTA has reportedly started blocking unregistered and illegal VPNs in the country.

He further said that the VPN registration policy was introduced in 2016, and the PTA has now restarted the procession. To date, the authority has registered 25,000 VPNs.

Those who involved in the IT business and want to conduct operations smoothly should register their VPNs.

“If a VPN is registered, there will never be an internet shutdown. Shutting down the internet causes damage to industries, and with VPN registration, their internet will continue to function,” he asserted.

The PTA chairman also informed that the PTA has blocked 500,000 immoral websites, adding that last Sunday, 20 million Pakistanis attempted to access prohibited sites.

On this occasion, a member of the Ministry of IT’s Legal Division said they were not consulted on the matter of blocking VPNs.

In response to a question, the PTA chairman clarified that VPNs do not fall under the category of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

Meanwhile, the PTA has reportedly decided to grant two-week-long grace period to people for registration of VPNs.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search