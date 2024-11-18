IT industry can’t function without VPNs, admits PTA chief amid recent curbs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeezur Rehman emphasised that IT industry cannot function without virtual private networks (VPNs), saying they are still operational in the country.

While briefing the Senate’s Standing Committee, that PTA chairman said ordinary people, freelancers, and companies all require VPNs to carry out various tasks. The statement comes as the PTA has reportedly started blocking unregistered and illegal VPNs in the country.

He further said that the VPN registration policy was introduced in 2016, and the PTA has now restarted the procession. To date, the authority has registered 25,000 VPNs.

Those who involved in the IT business and want to conduct operations smoothly should register their VPNs.

“If a VPN is registered, there will never be an internet shutdown. Shutting down the internet causes damage to industries, and with VPN registration, their internet will continue to function,” he asserted.

The PTA chairman also informed that the PTA has blocked 500,000 immoral websites, adding that last Sunday, 20 million Pakistanis attempted to access prohibited sites.

On this occasion, a member of the Ministry of IT’s Legal Division said they were not consulted on the matter of blocking VPNs.

In response to a question, the PTA chairman clarified that VPNs do not fall under the category of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

Meanwhile, the PTA has reportedly decided to grant two-week-long grace period to people for registration of VPNs.