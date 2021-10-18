Noted journalist and poet Dr Ajmal Niazi passes away in Lahore
Web Desk
09:57 AM | 18 Oct, 2021
Noted journalist and poet Dr Ajmal Niazi passes away in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Renowned poet, journalist, and educationist Dr. Ajmal Niazi breathed his last at the age of 75.

Reports in local media said Dr. Ajmal passes away in the wee hours of Monday. His funeral will be offered today at 4.30 pm at Wahdat Colony.

Journalist fraternity and politicians have expressed condolences over the death of the Pakistani intellectual.

Born in the Musakhel area of Mianwali, the deceased was the chairman of Umme Nusrat Foundation. Niazi was best known for his columns for leading Urdu daily Nawa-i-Waqt. He spent 45 years in the service of literature, and wrote poetry in Urdu and Punjabi.

His works include Jal Thal, Mohammad-ud-Din Fauq, Be Niaziyan, Mihrab in the Temple, and Hameed Nizami's biography.

He also served as a lecturer in Gordon College Rawalpindi, Government College Mianwali, Government College Lahore, and Forman Christian College Lahore.

Dr. Niazi was also awarded ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ by the government of Pakistan for his dignified services.

Literary genius Haseena Moin passes away at 79 08:43 AM | 26 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – Famous Pakistani dramatist, playwright, and scriptwriter Haseena Moin has breathed her last on ...

More From This Category
Shaukat Tarin appointed as PM Imran’s aide on ...
10:28 AM | 18 Oct, 2021
Pakistani student invents ‘smart shoes’ to ...
11:01 AM | 18 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports 11 Covid deaths in last 24 ...
09:08 AM | 18 Oct, 2021
Maryam Nawaz reveals name of her speech writer
10:45 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
PDM announces anti-government protests over ...
10:01 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
ISI chief to be appointed before next Friday as ...
03:25 PM | 17 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again in money laundering case
11:30 PM | 17 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr