After Honda and Toyota, Suzuki also shuts down its plant

Following Toyota and Honda, Pak Suzuki has decided to close its automotive manufacturing plant for two days, October 25 to October 27, 'due to a shortage of inventory.'
However, the automotive giant will continue to run its motorcycle manufacturing throughout this time. Honda Atlas confirmed earlier today that its factory would be closed from October 24 to October 31.
Similar to this, Indus Motor Company (IMC), the Toyota car manufacturer in Pakistan, chose to halt production for a month. The company's facility will be shut down until November 17 for a whole month.
Once production resumes, it's likely that automakers will lower the cost of their vehicles. This is due to a major improvement in the currency rate in US dollar in recent weeks, which saw the rate drop from above Rs. 300 to Rs. 280 per dollar as of the most recent release. The car industry depends significantly on imports, therefore this will cut production costs for the businesses. Another concern is whether they pass this benefit along to automobile consumers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|278.65
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.25
|176
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.5
|748.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.36
|39.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.12
|909.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.09
|311.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
