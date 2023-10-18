After Honda and Toyota, Suzuki also shuts down its plant

Following Toyota and Honda, Pak Suzuki has decided to close its automotive manufacturing plant for two days, October 25 to October 27, 'due to a shortage of inventory.'

However, the automotive giant will continue to run its motorcycle manufacturing throughout this time. Honda Atlas confirmed earlier today that its factory would be closed from October 24 to October 31.

Similar to this, Indus Motor Company (IMC), the Toyota car manufacturer in Pakistan, chose to halt production for a month. The company's facility will be shut down until November 17 for a whole month.

Once production resumes, it's likely that automakers will lower the cost of their vehicles. This is due to a major improvement in the currency rate in US dollar in recent weeks, which saw the rate drop from above Rs. 300 to Rs. 280 per dollar as of the most recent release. The car industry depends significantly on imports, therefore this will cut production costs for the businesses. Another concern is whether they pass this benefit along to automobile consumers.