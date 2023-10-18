LHC grants bail to Khadijah Shah in two cases of May 9 violence

LAHORE – Khadijah Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and elite fashion designer, has been granted bail by the Lahore High Court following two charges of arson and vandalism on May 9 at the Askari Tower in Gulberg and the Lahore Corps Commander House.

A two-member bench of high court panel led by Justice Alia Neelam announced the decision to grant bail.

Khadijah Shah was charged with acts of arson and destruction at the Sarwar Road and Gulberg police stations.

On Tuesday, the court had postponed making a decision regarding the bails of Khadijah Shah and others.

Usman Sharif, Muhammad Shahbaz, Suleiman Qadri, and Arbaaz are the other suspects in the cases, according to the cause list provided by the court.

However, post-arrest bails for the suspects had to be decided by the court.

The judicial remand of Khadijah Shah and the other suspects in the Corps Commander House arson case had already been extended by the Lahore anti-terrorism court till October 31 on Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of their judicial remand, the police brought Khadijah Shah and other suspects before the court for the hearing and asked for extension in remand.

The court granted the plea and continued Khadijah Shah, Alia Hamza, and others' detention until October 31.

A case had been opened by Sarwar Road Police against the suspects.