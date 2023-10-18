Pakistan resumes shipping fresh, refrigerated meat to UAE

A Pakistani meat processing and exporting company has resumed shipping chilled fresh meat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by sea after improving the packaging of its goods to meet the requirements set by UAE authorities.

The UAE announced last month that it would halt importing chilled fresh beef from Pakistan through sea as of October 10 due to the supply of "sub-quality" goods to its markets by an unnamed entity. Each year, Pakistan exports to the UAE meat valued about $144 million.

Faisal Hussain, the chief executive officer of Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL), confirmed that they have continued with the exports and "at current speed, we'll hopefully be back on the same level in the next 8-10 days."

According to Hussain, sample meat productions were sent out and received UAE government approval before regular shipments began to arrive in the nation last week.

Therefore, he continued, "There are no issues with the GCC, and UAE exports will continue."

Pakistan is one of the world's top producers of meat. According to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), over the past ten years, the nation has seen one of the fastest growth rates for meat exports, capitalising on its comparative advantage to supply meat to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.