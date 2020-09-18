Fatima Amir publicly thanked Feroze Khan for helping her harasser get arrested
Victim of harassment and threats, Fatima public publicly thanked actor Feroze Khan for his constant support and helping in getting her harasser arrested.
“Thank you so much for for checking up on me time to time again for the updates and assist accordingly, for all the emotional support as well,” Fatima posted on her Instagram story.
She further thanked Khan for understanding the dilemma of victims who are suffering at the hands of others and setting an example of how celebrities can use their power to make things right.
She continued, “Moreover, for using his platform the right way. For understanding the situation at hand and raising his voice, standing up for every other person who’s going similar yet disturbing events like these.”
In light of the recent Ibsham Zahid case,
Khan had created an Instagram page named 'Protect Them Now' in order to support women who are harassed.
He particularly stood up for Fatima, who had been suffering at the hands of Zahid for three years till now. The culprit has now been put behind bars.
Fans and followers have also been showering the ‘Khaani’ actor with praise for taking the initiative of providing justice and help.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tune for more!
