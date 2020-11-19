‘Wonder Woman’ sequel set to launch on HBO Max streaming & theaters

The much awaited second instalment of the franchise Wonder Woman is all set to release digitally and theatrically. Wonder Woman, the first instalment was a massive critical success in 2017 generating more than 800 million at the Globe box office. Rather peculiar for Wonder Woman 1984 to release simultaneously in theatres and digital platform when it had the potential to gross more than 1 billion acknowledging the love and popularity this franchise has gained. Considered one of the most expensive movies of 2020, the film was formerly scheduled to release in August 2020.

Gadot took to Twitter and wrote, “IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie.”

Director Patty Jenkins also shared a note on Twitter and wrote,“THE TIME HAS COME. At some point, you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theatres have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBOMAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Traditionally, the movies run exclusively in cinemas for about 70 to 75 days and then they become available on digital platforms but in this case, due to the COVID-19 19 pandemic, Warner media Chief Executive Jason Kilar has explained the reasons of releasing it worldwide in the homes and theatres at the same time keeping the best interest of audience and company in mind.

Director Betty Jenkins also encouraged people to watch the movie wherever they feel the safest. Moreover, Gal Gadot also stated that this wasn’t an ‘easy decision’ but since COVID-19wave hit the world this movie will definitely uplift the spirit of the audience.

It’s rather early to state how many people will be heading towards theatre during the pandemic to watch would wonder woman 1984 I will depress are watching it in the comfort of their own house.

Originated from the legend of an Amazonian warrior and Princess of Themyscira. The film based on a popular DC Comics. Wonder Woman 1984 is the perfect Christmas gift to look forward to this December.