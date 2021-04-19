In first step to control price hike, new Pakistani finance minister has a task for PBS

07:35 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
In first step to control price hike, new Pakistani finance minister has a task for PBS
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to regularly compare the difference in wholesale and retail prices of essential food items in different districts across the country.    

Addressing at an introductory meeting at Ministry of Finance on Monday, Tarin, who is fourth finance minister in last two years, said addressing the root cause of inflation with devising a new hierarchy of administrative control will provide relief to the masses.

He said that the data, if available on real time basis on the PBS dash-board, will help in maintaining the strategic reserves of the essential commodities across the country, state broadcaster reported.

Pakistan appoints fourth finance minister in two ... 07:02 PM | 16 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The PTI-led government has appointed a new finance minister, the fourth in two years, in a latest ...

More From This Category
Jamshed Iqbal Cheema appointed SAPM on food ...
07:48 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
Former KP IGP Nasir Durrani dies of COVID-19
06:36 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
TLP protests – Sheikh Rasheed leads third round ...
05:46 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
Expelling French ambassador won’t end ...
05:17 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
Pakistan bans travellers from India over ...
05:12 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
On this day in 1975, Javed Miandad became the ...
04:32 PM | 19 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amir Liaquat's Nagin dance video goes viral
06:19 PM | 19 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr