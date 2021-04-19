In first step to control price hike, new Pakistani finance minister has a task for PBS

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to regularly compare the difference in wholesale and retail prices of essential food items in different districts across the country.

Addressing at an introductory meeting at Ministry of Finance on Monday, Tarin, who is fourth finance minister in last two years, said addressing the root cause of inflation with devising a new hierarchy of administrative control will provide relief to the masses.

He said that the data, if available on real time basis on the PBS dash-board, will help in maintaining the strategic reserves of the essential commodities across the country, state broadcaster reported.