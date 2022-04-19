Pakistan Olympic Association organises online doping workshop

LAHORE – The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Pakistan/Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) organized an online workshop here at the POA headquarters on Tuesday.

According to POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, the workshop was conducted by Dr Asad Abbas, Secretary Medical Commission of CGA Pakistan, on doping for the awareness of athletes, coaches and team officials shortlisted for participation in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Dr Asad Abbas described each and every aspect of the workshop to all the participants professionally and skillfully with the hope that this awareness workshop regarding doping will help Pakistani athletes as well as officials during the mega event in England. Earlier, Captain (r) Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri inaugurated the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, POA Secretary Khalid Mahmood said: “In all, 30 athletes and officials of athletics, badminton, hockey and judo participated in the online workshop, which was aimed at enhancing their knowledge regarding doping. There is a dire need to create awareness regarding doping among our athletes so that they may avoid such forbidden things to get the desired results, instead focusing on their training and hard work, that will benefit them in the long run,” he said.

Khalid Mahmood said that the second session of the workshop would be held on April 21 for the athletes and officials of boxing, cricket women T20, gymnastics, squash, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting, wrestling and National Paralympics Committee physically as well as virtually.