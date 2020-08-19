Uzbek deputy PM 'to visit Pakistan in September'
03:51 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Uzbek deputy PM 'to visit Pakistan in September'
ISLAMABAD – The Charge D'Affaires of Uzbek Embassy held a meeting with Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood in Pakistani capital and discussed bilateral relations.

They also discussed the forthcoming visit of Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister to Pakistan in September. Abdul Razzaq Dawood said in a series of tweets that the visit will enhance communication network and trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The adviser emphasized that the existing cordial relations between the two countries be translated into active cooperation in the different fields.

