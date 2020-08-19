Uzbek deputy PM 'to visit Pakistan in September'

ISLAMABAD – The Charge D'Affaires of Uzbek Embassy held a meeting with Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood in Pakistani capital and discussed bilateral relations.

They also discussed the forthcoming visit of Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister to Pakistan in September. Abdul Razzaq Dawood said in a series of tweets that the visit will enhance communication network and trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

During the visit, we will discuss measures for increasing trade and connectivity by road, rail and air, particularly the use of Sialkot International Airport for trade. Those exporters who wish to be invited, during the visit of the Deputy PM, please... 2/3 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) August 19, 2020

The adviser emphasized that the existing cordial relations between the two countries be translated into active cooperation in the different fields.