12:25 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Taliban declare formation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
KABUL –Taliban, who earlier announced to govern the state by the Islamic law, announced the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a statement on social media.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid shared the development from his official handle.

Taliban senior leader Waheedullah Hashimi on Wednesday while speaking with an international news agency said Afghanistan will not be a democratic state under Taliban rule and the country will be governed by Islamic law.

Hashimi hinted that the country will be governed by a ruling council headed by Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.

“We will have ministers which will be appointed by this council,” Hashimi said by adding “there would be no democratic system at all because it does not have any base in our country.”

Taliban leader Anas Haqqani also met with members of the Afghanistan Reconciliation Council, Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah, and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, while Taliban deputy chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has also arrived in Afghanistan after decades.

Earlier, a general amnesty was announced by the Taliban after taking control of Kabul, after insurgents said no to revenge. The fighters took control of the Afghan capital while President Ashraf Ghani fled with his close associates the past weekend.

More to follow…

