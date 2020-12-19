Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 December 2020
08:45 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,900 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,733 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 103,491 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Karachi PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Islamabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Peshawar PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Quetta PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Sialkot PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Attock PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Gujranwala PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Jehlum PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Multan PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Bahawalpur PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Gujrat PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Nawabshah PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Chakwal PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Hyderabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Nowshehra PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Sargodha PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Faisalabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548
Mirpur PKR 112,900 PKR 1,548

