Chinese children's performance on Sohni Dharti winning hearts in Pakistan (VIDEO)

The friendship between China and Pakistan is now being extended to cultural exchanges as Chinese students were recently seen performing on Pakistani music.

Sohni Dharti is one of the most famous patriotic tunes sung by the legendary singer Shahnaz Begum. Its unparallel fame drove millions of followers towards it.

Moin ul Haque, who is Ambassador of Pakistan to China, shared the video of the heartwarming performance on his official Twitter handle.

A colourful and heart warming performance by young Chinese children on 'Sohni Dharti' song at Qingdao TV to welcome the new Pakistani Ambassador. It really touched my heart. @AmbNong @zlj517@xiaotianphoenix @LiuXininBeijing pic.twitter.com/QX9RPUKfo3 — Moin ul Haque (@PakAmbChina) January 18, 2021

Pakistan's envoy was welcomed with the vibrant performance upon the arrival at the Qingdao TV station.