Fakhar for strengthening Pak-China cooperation in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the bilateral trade and economic cooperation with China, particularly in the agriculture sector to develop it on modern lines.

Addressing the handing over ceremony of medical equipment donated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China (MARA), the minister said that Pakistan and China have strong trade ties as China was the 4th largest export market of Pakistan.

Ambassador of China Yao Jing, Federal Secretary NFS&R, and other high officials of the ministry were also present, said a press release.

The Chinese Ambassador handed over medical equipment to the Federal Minister Syed Fakhar Imam for field workers of the Department of Plant Protection working for locust control.

The minister appreciated the kind gesture and support of the Chinese Government.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasized increasing fruits export to China and urged the need for technology transfer to increase the shelf life of agricultural products and improve seed germination quality.

He also urged the China government for providing training to young human resources working in the agriculture research and development sector.

He also invited the Chinese chemical industry for investing in Pakistan.

He also stressed the need for increased cooperation in satellite imaging technology to monitor locust movement in affected areas of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion the Chinese Ambassador gave the proposal that drones could also be used for spraying purposes to control locust.

He said drones are easy to use in cultivated areas and require less technical expertise to operate.

It may be recalled that Pakistan had requested the Chinese government for its assistance to control desert locust as an emergency project.

In response, China had provided 300,000 liters of pesticides and 50 sprayer equipment. Now, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China (MARA) has provided medical equipment to Pakistan to continue activities related to desert locust under the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The equipment including masks, protective suits, and gloves. Both sides agreed for frequent meetings on locust and to enhance cooperation in the field of agriculture development.