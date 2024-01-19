TikTok releases stricter policies to combat misinformation, fake content ahead of elections

Before the US presidential election in 2024, TikTok has released more information about its disinformation-fighting tactics.
Furthermore, along with many of its competitors in the social media arena, the company's 2024 initiatives will resemble its prior ones closely, according to Engadget.
First, the company is introducing its in-app election guide, which will point users towards voting-related resources including voter registration forms and mail-in voting instructions.
Though the election guide will be similar to past years, the corporation is providing it ahead of schedule compared to prior elections (election resources for 2020 and 2022 were published considerably closer to contests than this year's, which falls around the commencement of the presidential primary).
From 2022 to 2024, TikTok's approach to handling misleading material remained mainly similar. Political ads will still not be accepted by the company, even if they take the shape of producer-branded content.
It will also keep working with fact-checking organisations to determine which content may be recommended or should be flagged as "unverified."
The company says that it will "expand media literacy resources to these labels" later this year, though it's unclear exactly what that will include. This might potentially make the alerts more helpful to users who encounter them.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.
Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|281.5
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.67
|752.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.36
|735.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.07
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.03
|325.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
