TikTok releases stricter policies to combat misinformation, fake content ahead of elections

Before the US presidential election in 2024, TikTok has released more information about its disinformation-fighting tactics.

Furthermore, along with many of its competitors in the social media arena, the company's 2024 initiatives will resemble its prior ones closely, according to Engadget.

First, the company is introducing its in-app election guide, which will point users towards voting-related resources including voter registration forms and mail-in voting instructions.

Though the election guide will be similar to past years, the corporation is providing it ahead of schedule compared to prior elections (election resources for 2020 and 2022 were published considerably closer to contests than this year's, which falls around the commencement of the presidential primary).

From 2022 to 2024, TikTok's approach to handling misleading material remained mainly similar. Political ads will still not be accepted by the company, even if they take the shape of producer-branded content.

It will also keep working with fact-checking organisations to determine which content may be recommended or should be flagged as "unverified."

The company says that it will "expand media literacy resources to these labels" later this year, though it's unclear exactly what that will include. This might potentially make the alerts more helpful to users who encounter them.