PM Imran's aide denies dual citizenship allegations
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Sunday denied various allegations surfacing about his assets and citizenship.
In a statement, he said: "False rumors are being spread against me. I do not have the citizenship of any country except Pakistan. I have already submitted an affidavit to the government of Pakistan regarding my citizenship." He added that since assuming his charge as SAPM, he did not visit to the United States.
Moeed said that he was not getting any income from USA neither owned any property worth billions or millions abroad.
"I or my family do not have any property in any country except Pakistan," Moeed Yousuf added.
Later in his tweets, he said: "I have not returned to the US since I took up my current responsibility, have no employment or income in the US. Nor do I have any millions worth properties abroad as is being insinuated. I or my family have NO fixed property anywhere but Pakistan. Stop spreading lies."
