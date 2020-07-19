PM Imran's cabinet has 5 foreign nationals, three billionaires – watch full list

ISLAMABAD - PTI govt has reveled the assets and liabilities of the advisers and special assistants of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal cabinet.

The details of the assets have been posted on the website and there are three billionaires in the PM Khan's cabinet. There are also five members with foreign nationalities. Two have foreign residencies/green cards.

The details of PM's SAPM’s assets are available HERE and advisers’ assets HERE.

Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari is on the list of the three billionaires.

The members with foreign nationalities are Bukhari (British citizenship), Shahzad Syed Qasim (US citizenship), Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Canadian citizenship), Shahbaz Gill (US green card), Tania Aidrus (Canadian citizenship and permanent resident of Singapore), Nadeem Babar (US citizenship) and Moeed Yusuf (US resident).

They were shared by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Twitter.

Govt of Pakistan has placed the assets of all SAPM’s , Advisers on the website of Cabinet division as instructed by PM Imran khan.https://t.co/TUf2FoeLZW — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 18, 2020

The asset declaration forms include how much property the SAPMs or advisers own both within and outside Pakistan, the vehicles they own, the money in their bank accounts, and their investments.