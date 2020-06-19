Hasan Ali's viral dance video: Mansha Pasha comes to the bowler's defence

02:22 PM | 19 Jun, 2020
Hasan Ali's viral dance video: Mansha Pasha comes to the bowler's defence
A video of Hasan Ali shaking a leg to live music on the streets has is rapidly being circulated on social media. The video was posted by fellow cricketer Asif Ali on his Instagram account. In the video, the cricketer can be seen dancing cheerfully.

It has not been confirmed yet whether the video is recent or not.

Due to recent news of his health, many bashed Ali for the viral video, deeming it to be embarrassing.

However, actor Mansha Pasha thinks otherwise. She quickly came to the paceman's defence and thought the videos were "sweet and fun". 

The Laal Kabootar star rightfully pointed out the hypocrisy people would've demonstrated had it been any foreign cricketer, who would have been labelled as 'cool'.

"If a gora cricketer did the same, everyone would be like Oh how sweet, how cute. And in Pakistan the joy sucking trolls will say concentrate on work," Mansha Tweeted.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

