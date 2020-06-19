Zac Efron, Benedict Cumberbatch to get Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the latest group of prominent figures in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Recording and Radio to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

Walk of Fame Facebook page shared the new selections on Thursday.

Ellen K, radio personality and the Walk of Fame selection panel's chair, announced the new honorees alongside Rana Ghadban, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“The Walk of Fame selection panel is pleased to announce 35 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Ellen K. “The panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people. We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

For Motion Pictures category: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts and a Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal will be getting a double star.

For the Television category: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

For the Recording category: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (Posthumous).

For the Live Theatre/Live Performance category: Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti (Posthumous) and August Wilson (Posthumous)

For the Radio category: Big Boy

Due the coronavirus pandemic, ceremonies revealing the stars on the Walk of Fame were halted in mid-March.

Have more to add to the story?Comment below and stay tuned for more!