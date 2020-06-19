Pakistan set to resume international flight operation from tonight

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is going to resume its international flights operation to and from all its airports except Gward and Turbat from tonight at 12am after largely closing its airspace for commercial flights following coronavirus outbreak.

“The permission for International Flight Operations shall be subject to applicable restrictions and limitations as decided by the Competent Authority from time to time in light of the current COVID-19 Scenario and implementation of Health Protocols,” said Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in a tweet.

It further said that cargo, special and diplomatic flights shall continue as per procedure in vogue, adding that adherence to the SOPs is mandatory for all airlines operators.

The decision comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan had allowed resuming international flights for Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries following the suspension of flights due to coronavirus, local media reported on Tuesday.

The premier while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet had said that overseas Pakistanis will be provided every possible support, adding that they are close to heat of the government.

The flight operation will be resumed in different phase while flights for Gulf countries will be reopened at the first stage. Flights for other countries will be started following the return of Pakistanis from Arab countries.

The prime minister, according to sources, has directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard.

“We are ready to help out Pakistani brothers and sisters,” he said besides lamenting unemployment of overseas citizens due to the coronavirus.

Pakistan had stopped its operation for international flights following the pandemic outbreak in order to slow the spread of the virus in the country.