Matric students to prepare board exams through Exam Prep Master launched by Knowledge Platform

ISLAMABAD – To enhance continued support to teachers and students, Knowledge Platform has launched a free online examination preparation solution called ‘Exam Prep Master’. This solution will prepare SSC students, who are studying to appear in the Federal and Punjab Boards’ Matriculation examinations in July 2021.

Knowledge Platform, a leading ed-tech organisation in Pakistan, is aware of the challenges schools, teachers, and students face to effectively prepare for the board examinations.

Talhah Munir Khan, CEO, Knowledge Platform, stated “Covid-19 has changed the way students are obliged to prepare for their board exams. With zero or less classes being held, the resources are limited for exam preparation. To address this issue, we have come up with a solution suitable for students and teachers whereby they can prepare for their examinations in a short time span. We are obliged to assist our youth in these unprecedented and difficult times, and we will continue our support for them with innovative learning solutions.”

‘Exam Prep Master’ is an online preparation platform that includes a wide range of selected practice questions with solutions, based on past board examination papers. The aim is to support the students academically and reduce their exam-related anxiety by providing a real-life examination experience, thus, helping them prepare in limited available time for their board exams.

The online preparation solution is comprised of Mock Exams, Animated Video Lessons, Exam Tips, Cheat Sheets and Past Papers. Other key features and benefits of this examination preparation solution include free of cost support for all, Grades Covered from 9th and 10th, biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics subjects are covered in this solution.

Self-diagnostic test to check if students are ready for the board exam, two mock tests of 20 questions each per grade per subject, to help students practice, weekly publishing of additional mock tests and solutions within study groups, immediate availability of report card showing students’ strong and weak skills are the key features of this solution.

Opportunity for students to study at their own pace using a mobile phone, tablet, or laptop in the comfort of their homes. Students may directly register for the online examination preparation programme from Learn Smart Pakistan.

Knowledge Platform, the leading learning solutions company in Pakistan, is already working with 450,000+ students and 1,000+ schools across Pakistan.