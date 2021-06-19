Primary schools in Sindh to open from Monday

The Sindh government has decided to open primary schools from Monday after a considerable decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in the province.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus in Karachi on Saturday. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired the meeting, which was informed that coronavirus cases in the province had decreased and the ratio of positive cases has come down to 3. 9 percent.

It was decided at the meeting that vaccination centres in the entire province will remain closed on Sunday due to shortage of vaccine aimed at curbing coronavirus infections.

The meeting was informed that 1.5 million doses of SINOVAC vaccine will be received from China by Monday, seven hundred thousand doses of Casino vaccine and four hundred thousand doses of Pakvac by Wednesday and Sputnik vaccine will be received by the end of this month. This will end shortage of vaccine in the country.