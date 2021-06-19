Reema Khan shares adorable video with her husband
Share
Lollywood queen Reema certainly has reached a point in her career where she is respected for her contribution to Pakistani cinema.
Khan is a talent powerhouse who is a Pakistani film actress, producer and director. But apart from her successful professional endeavours, she effortless juggles her personal life as well.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the 49-year-old beauty shared an adorable video with her husband as she reflected on the intricacies of love and affection.
“Love Is Not About How Many Days, Weeks Or Months You’ve Been Together, It’s all About How Much You Love & Respect Each Other Every Day”
View this post on Instagram
Reema married the Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab in November 2011. The couple also had a child on March 24, 2015, Reema gave birth to their first child Ali Shahab.
WATCH | Ertugrul star Celal AL and Reema Khan ... 06:35 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
Pakistan and Turkish celebrities are becoming quite the companions and the audience is loving it. Warmly welcoming ...
- Matric students to prepare board exams through Exam Prep Master ...05:49 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
-
-
- PSL 2021 – Karachi Kings win toss and elect to bat first against ...04:23 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
-
-
-
- Atif Aslam admires Arijit Singh for his song ‘Hawayein’02:25 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021