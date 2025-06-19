Pakistanis get 2GB and 200 Minutes for Limited Time Offer – Dial and Activate Today!

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) comes up with surprise gift, offering Free 2GB Data and 200 Minutes for limited time.

As Pakistan lately surpassed 200 million telecom subscribers. To mark this historic achievement, the telecom authority is launching a special one-day package for all mobile users across the country.

Mobile users can enjoy 2 GB of free data and 200 on-net minutes, valid for 24 hours, by simply dialing *#2200# from any network.

According to PTA’s latest data, mobile subscriptions have crossed 197.7 million, covering more than 80% of the population. Broadband users have also surged to 150 million, while fixed-line telephone connections remain at 3.75 million.

To celebrate this landmark, PTA holds a special event at its headquarters in Islamabad, bringing together key players from the telecom industry including mobile network operators, device manufacturers, and senior officials. The gathering will focus on reviewing the progress made in connectivity and planning the next steps to further boost Pakistan’s digital services.

As part of festivities, mobile network operators will provide free voice and data bundles nationwide on the day of the event. Additionally, mobile device manufacturers have pledged to donate 10 to 15 mid-range smartphones, which will be distributed to attendees through a lucky draw.