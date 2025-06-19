Amna Ilyas draws heat over Bold Beach Video in viral photoshoot

KARACHI – Lollywood star Amna Ilyas recently took to social media to share clip of herself enjoying beach to escape the heatwave, but the diva sparked widespread criticism online.

In clip, the Zinda Bhag star is seen wearing a light green shirt with buttons left open and netted trousers, which drew attention due to their revealing nature. She was captured having fun by running along the shore, diving into the sea, and striking runway-style poses with a Bollywood hit song in the background.

As some admired her bold persona, a number of viewers criticized her choice of clothing, suggesting she should opt for a bikini or dress more. This is not first time Amna faced backlash for her bold fashion statements, having previously been criticized for semi-revealing photoshoots.

The actor gained fame with her film debut in 2013’s Zinda Bhaag, which featured acclaimed Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah. Over the years, she has been nominated for several awards, including the Lux Style Awards, and appeared in films such as Good Morning Karachi, Driven, Ready Steady No, and Baaji.