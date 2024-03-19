Search

Business

PSX stays bullish, gains over 600 points

Web Desk
07:00 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
KARACHI – Bulls on Tuesday held their ground at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as shares surged by over 600 points in intraday trade.

The KSE-100 index witnessed a gain of 680.68 points, or 1.05 percent, reaching 65,571.18 points at 12:55pm from the previous close of 64,890.50.

Ultimately, the index concluded at 65,502.59, marking an increase of 612.09 points from the previous close.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, highlighted the central bank's conservative stance in maintaining interest rates amidst rising inflation expectations. He also mentioned the potential impact of adjustments in administrated energy prices on inflation.

Faran Rizvi, head of equity sales at JS Global, noted that the current market situation suggests a period of consolidation within the 63,500 to 66,000 range. Despite short-term fluctuations, Rizvi expressed a bullish outlook, citing the resolution of political uncertainties and promising inflation figures as positive indicators for the economy. He advised investors to consider allocating their portfolios towards oil and gas sectors and banking stocks.

The State Bank of Pakistan's Monetary Policy Committee maintained the interest rate at 22 percent this week, emphasizing the need for a cautious approach to address high inflation. Farooq observed a decrease in political risks with the new finance ministry team dedicated to fulfilling IMF program obligations and pursuing long-term objectives.

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 March 2024

Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.22 749.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.73 39.13
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.77 912.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.27 26.57
Omani Riyal OMR 723.7 731.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 315.26 317.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

